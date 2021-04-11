Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $40.14 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.