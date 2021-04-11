Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,133,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.