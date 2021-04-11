Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 5,458 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.