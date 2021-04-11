Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ETCMY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

