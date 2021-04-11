Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $4.94 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $494,333.34 and approximately $8,069.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00008291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00610426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

