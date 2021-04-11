Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $320.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $265.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $283.33 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

