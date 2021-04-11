ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPIX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.37. 108,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

