Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

