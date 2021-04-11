Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 54

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EQLS opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.01 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.57. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76).
