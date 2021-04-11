Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 54

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EQLS opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.01 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.57. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

