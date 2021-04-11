Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 267.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $324.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

EVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

