Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.88 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.