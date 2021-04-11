EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

