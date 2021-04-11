Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Deluxe by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

