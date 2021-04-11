Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

