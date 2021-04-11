Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $150,000 in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $234.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,238 shares of company stock worth $4,810,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

