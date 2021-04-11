Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Qiwi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qiwi by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Qiwi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qiwi by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qiwi by 971.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 139,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

QIWI stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi plc has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $667.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

