Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.25 at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.91.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$6.87 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.33.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

