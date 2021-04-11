Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $10.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

