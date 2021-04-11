Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $2.95 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $118.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

