Ellipsis (EPS) Achieves Market Cap of $216.41 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00006872 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $216.41 million and approximately $50.00 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 242,468,292 coins and its circulating supply is 52,395,106 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

