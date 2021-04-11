Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 24,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

