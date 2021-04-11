Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.12 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 97.1% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $51.71 million and $88.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.