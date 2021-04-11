Eight Capital Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$15.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.22.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

TSE:FOOD opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$618.12 million and a PE ratio of -327.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.03.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.