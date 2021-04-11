Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 47,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 571,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

