Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fluor by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

