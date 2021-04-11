Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 99,398 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.