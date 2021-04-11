Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. 20,344,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,630,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

