Eaton Vance Management Sells 80,938 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,938 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 455,925 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $58.54 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

