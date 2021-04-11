Eaton Vance Management Sells 46,249 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Polaris by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after buying an additional 192,068 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,139,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $138.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

