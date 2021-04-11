Eaton Vance Management Invests $9.23 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

