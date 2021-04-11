Eaton Vance Management Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.39.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,694.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

