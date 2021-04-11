Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 211,972 iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

