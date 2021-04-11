Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 207,419 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 207,419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $6,506,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

