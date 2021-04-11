Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

