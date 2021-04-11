Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Sells $1,364,986.46 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17.

Shares of EXP opened at $138.78 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

