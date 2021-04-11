DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock opened at €12.42 ($14.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $786.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.