DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $3,326.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026061 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011306 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

