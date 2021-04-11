Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 0.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.12. 1,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several research firms recently commented on DRUNF. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.