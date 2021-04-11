Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $45.36 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

