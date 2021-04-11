DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.55.

DocuSign stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.