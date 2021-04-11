Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $297,767.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $135.97 million and $297,767.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.