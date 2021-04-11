Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,265 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

