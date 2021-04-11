discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 1.7% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) shares traded up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47). 36,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 130,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713 ($9.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market cap of £648.56 million and a P/E ratio of 54.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 674.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.62.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

