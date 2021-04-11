discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 1.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021 // Comments off

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) shares traded up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47). 36,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 130,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713 ($9.32).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market cap of £648.56 million and a P/E ratio of 54.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 674.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.62.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.