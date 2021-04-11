Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Argo Group International worth $98,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.