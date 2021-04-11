Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $102,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.02 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

