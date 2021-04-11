Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $104,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $65,372,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

LAMR opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

