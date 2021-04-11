Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Dillard’s posted earnings per share of ($6.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dillard’s by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

