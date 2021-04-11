Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Digi International has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $556.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

