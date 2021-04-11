Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Digi International has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $556.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.
In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
