Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.23 ($57.92).

FRA:DPW opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

