Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €18.43 ($21.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €19.50 ($22.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

